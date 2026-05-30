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Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.90% to Rs 102.56 crore

Net Loss of Mirza International reported to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.90% to Rs 102.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 527.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 581.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales102.56121.95 -16 527.23581.23 -9 OPM %-6.604.61 -3.406.22 - PBDT-7.173.44 PL 12.4227.06 -54 PBT-14.72-4.14 -256 -18.68-3.55 -426 NP-13.22-4.40 -200 -0.57-3.54 84

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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