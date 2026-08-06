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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 128.40 crore

Net loss of Mirza International reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 128.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales128.40142.11 -10 OPM %2.379.06 -PBDT2.8410.87 -74 PBT-4.442.90 PL NP-4.0717.81 PL

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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