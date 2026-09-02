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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mish Designs acquires 'DeMoza' brand from Pipin Fashions

Mish Designs announced that its subsidiary, I'Design Fashions, has executed a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire the "DeMoza" brand from Pipin Fashions a move that instantly plugs DeMoza's thriving retail footprint across Reliance Trends, Reliance Trends Fashion Factory, Lulu Malls, and its own Exclusive Brand Outlets straight into the MISH family.

In addition, eight existing DeMoza stores will become part of the transaction, further strengthening the Group's retail presence across key markets.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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