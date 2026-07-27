Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 234.45% to Rs 6.99 croreNet profit of Mishka Exim declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 234.45% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.992.09 234 OPM %2.298.61 -PBDT0.240.27 -11 PBT0.210.24 -13 NP0.160.18 -11
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