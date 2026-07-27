Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 234.45% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim declined 11.11% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 234.45% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.992.092.298.610.240.270.210.240.160.18

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