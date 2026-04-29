Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 129.53% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 475.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.53% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 378.59% to Rs 22.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.