Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.95% to Rs 227.47 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 26.99% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.95% to Rs 227.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.47168.56 35 OPM %16.0920.27 -PBDT40.6735.28 15 PBT24.0719.16 26 NP16.4712.97 27
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