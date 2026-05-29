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Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 38.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 531.17 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 38.61% to Rs 77.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 531.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.61% to Rs 131.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 1182.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales531.17406.09 31 1182.031052.79 12 OPM %21.8422.99 -20.1020.71 - PBDT123.8293.57 32 251.21220.29 14 PBT107.1577.22 39 184.77156.81 18 NP77.9056.20 39 131.47110.84 19

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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