Mishra Dhatu Nigam soars after securing S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Mishra Dhatu Nigam surged 9.74% to Rs 448.25 after the company announced that it has secured S400 approval from GE Aerospace.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam said it has become the first company in India to secure Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval from GE Aerospace for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing.

The company said the recognition reflects its focus on quality, technical excellence and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification. It added that the approval strengthens its position as a partner to the global aerospace industry.

The company described the development as a significant step towards strengthening India's capabilities in advanced materials and supporting self-reliance in the aerospace sector.