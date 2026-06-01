Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 90.70% to Rs 30.84 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 99.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 90.70% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.97% to Rs 263.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 1153.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1375.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.