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Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 90.70% to Rs 30.84 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 99.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 90.70% to Rs 30.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.97% to Rs 263.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 1153.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1375.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.84331.44 -91 1153.461375.30 -16 OPM %1.9525.54 -23.1624.64 - PBDT0.2884.20 -100 265.57337.08 -21 PBT0.1684.06 -100 265.10336.52 -21 NP0.0483.48 -100 263.42333.33 -21

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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