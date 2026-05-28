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Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 179.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 45.23 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 179.29% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 45.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.50% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 125.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.2338.13 19 125.67112.71 12 OPM %26.6919.22 -24.6424.95 - PBDT10.175.06 101 22.4017.09 31 PBT7.642.68 185 12.597.98 58 NP4.721.69 179 8.095.56 46

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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