Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 179.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 45.23 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 179.29% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 45.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.50% to Rs 8.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 125.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.