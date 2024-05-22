Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 39.96 crore

Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 69.07% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.00% to Rs 5.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.72% to Rs 129.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

