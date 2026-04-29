Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net Loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.52% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.291.03 25 2.774.58 -40 OPM %6.20-5.83 -4.690.44 - PBDT0.08-0.06 LP 0.130.02 550 PBT0.08-0.06 LP 0.130.02 550 NP-0.04-0.02 -100 0.010.04 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 89.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Interise Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Elpro International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story