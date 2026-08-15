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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:58 AM IST
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Sales decline 51.22% to Rs 0.20 crore

Mitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.41 -51 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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