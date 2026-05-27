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Mittal Life Style consolidated net profit declines 20.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.16% to Rs 24.07 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style declined 20.69% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.16% to Rs 24.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.14% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 91.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.0721.27 13 91.4572.02 27 OPM %8.723.62 -7.794.10 - PBDT1.480.65 128 5.913.81 55 PBT0.380.52 -27 3.292.82 17 NP0.460.58 -21 2.292.34 -2

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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