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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mittal Life Style consolidated net profit rises 2200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Mittal Life Style consolidated net profit rises 2200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 19.35 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.3521.48 -10 OPM %13.701.58 -PBDT2.340.44 432 PBT1.220.11 1009 NP0.690.03 2200

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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