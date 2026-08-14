Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Miven Machine Tools reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-533.330 -PBDT-0.16-0.17 6 PBT-0.16-0.17 6 NP-0.16-0.17 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 47.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings standalone net profit rises 107.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the June 2026 quarter

S.A.L Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Next Story