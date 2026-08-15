Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.08% to Rs 153.57 crore

Net profit of Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt rose 53.30% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.08% to Rs 153.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales153.57110.42 39 OPM %80.7679.42 -PBDT60.7741.11 48 PBT59.4738.87 53 NP43.8928.63 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.97 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vivriti Finance standalone net profit rises 54.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Tapir Constructions reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 54.21% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Next Story