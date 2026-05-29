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MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 42.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.14% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of MKP Mobility declined 42.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 525.00% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 36.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.048.72 15 36.2631.84 14 OPM %-1.49-1.49 -3.06-1.60 - PBDT0.470.68 -31 2.410.95 154 PBT0.430.67 -36 2.310.88 163 NP0.390.68 -43 1.750.28 525

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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