MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.16% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of MKVentures Capital declined 79.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.563.13 -50 OPM %138.46177.00 -PBDT2.225.63 -61 PBT2.175.57 -61 NP0.894.29 -79
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