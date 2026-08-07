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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
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Sales decline 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 79.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.563.13 -50 OPM %138.46177.00 -PBDT2.225.63 -61 PBT2.175.57 -61 NP0.894.29 -79

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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