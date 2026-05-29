MKVentures Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 77.49% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.49% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.80% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.70% to Rs 7.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.