MM Forgings reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.74 crore in Q4 FY26, up 34.4% from Rs 33.29 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 429.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 369.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.6% YoY from Rs 79.36 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, consolidated net profit fell 19.0% to Rs 98.67 crore in FY26 from Rs 121.86 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations increased 4.1% to Rs 1,573.30 crore.

Vidyashankar Krishnan, chairman and managing director of MM Forgings, said, The global economic conditions during FY26 remained mixed amid evolving geopolitical developments, ongoing regional conflicts, trade-related uncertainties, changing trade policies across major economies, and volatility in commodity markets. Despite continued geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties, the company has maintained operational stability through proactive sourcing strategies, improved efficiencies, and disciplined cost management initiatives. Demand visibility across key customer segments remains encouraging, supported by strengthening domestic market conditions and gradual improvement in export inquiries across select geographies. The company continues to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and operational readiness through ongoing capacity augmentation and process optimization initiatives, positioning it well to address future growth opportunities.

Supported by a healthy order pipeline, diversified customer relationships, a long-term strategic outlook, a strong financial foundation, and prudent financial management, the company will sustain its growth momentum while maintaining focus on profitability and long-term value creation, subject to evolving global economic and geopolitical conditions. Meanwhile, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 40% (Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each), with the record date fixed as 12 June 2026 and payment to be made on or before 24 June 2026. MM Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of steel forgings, primarily catering to the automotive sector. The company produces forged components in raw, semi-machined, and fully machined conditions across various grades of carbon steel, alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel.