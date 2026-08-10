MMP Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 232.60 croreNet profit of MMP Industries reported to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 232.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 183.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales232.60183.30 27 OPM %8.946.96 -PBDT20.4812.28 67 PBT17.419.52 83 NP13.70-5.41 LP
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