MMTC consolidated net profit rises 135.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 135.52% to Rs 104.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.681.36 -50 OPM %-2969.12-1698.53 -PBDT135.7154.47 149 PBT135.0153.46 153 NP104.2444.26 136
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