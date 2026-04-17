Shares of MMTC jumped 11.37% to Rs 68.94 after reports indicated tighter restrictions on gold imports in India.

According to reports citing the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), importers are awaiting clarification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on concessional duty issues, which have led to GST-related bottlenecks.

The association also indicated that there have been no imports of dore gold for the past three months, pointing to a significant supply squeeze. Dore refers to an unrefined gold-silver alloy sourced from mines that is later refined into pure gold.

Further, reports suggest that gold import applications have been rejected since 1 April 2026, with exceptions only for MMTC and the India International Bullion Exchange. This has effectively narrowed official import channels.