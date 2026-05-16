Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 752.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1285.40% to Rs 62.62 crore

Net profit of Mobavenue AI Tech rose 752.53% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1285.40% to Rs 62.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 203.83% to Rs 29.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.69% to Rs 218.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.