Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 94.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.97% to Rs 72.85 croreNet profit of Mobavenue AI Tech rose 94.33% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72.8546.41 57 OPM %21.1718.81 -PBDT16.208.75 85 PBT15.528.37 85 NP11.666.00 94
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