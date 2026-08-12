Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 94.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.97% to Rs 72.85 crore

Net profit of Mobavenue AI Tech rose 94.33% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.8546.4121.1718.8116.208.7515.528.3711.666.00

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