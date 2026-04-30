Mobavenue Global Holdings, United Kingdom, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL), has expanded its operational footprint into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The ASEAN operations will focus on key digital markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia. These economies represent some of the fast-growing digital ecosystems in Southeast Asia and are witnessing strong momentum in mobile internet adoption, digital commerce, and data-driven consumer engagement.

The expansion into the ASEAN region reflects MATL's continued focus on strengthening its presence across digitally advancing markets with significant growth potential. Southeast Asia represents an important digital landscape, supported by widespread mobile internet access, increasing adoption of app-based platforms, expansion of e-commerce activity, and a gradual shift of advertising expenditure toward measurable and outcome-oriented digital channels. These factors collectively underscore the relevance of the region for MATL's AdTech and consumer growth platforms powered by AI.