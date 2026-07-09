Appoints Eric Lind as Country Head - United States

Mobavenue Global Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL), has established its U.S. office and commenced operations in the United States through Mobavenue LLC. This marks an important milestone in MATL's ongoing international expansion strategy and further strengthens its presence across one of the world's largest digital advertising markets.

As part of this expansion, the Company has appointed Eric Lind as Country Head United States to lead its business operations and market expansion in the region. Eric brings more than 20 years of experience across AdTech and consumer growth platforms. Prior to joining Mobavenue, he held leadership roles at Adikteev, REMERGE, and Top Inc., bringing extensive industry experience to the company's U.S. operations