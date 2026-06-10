Mobavenue AI Tech undertakes industry engagements and market outreach initiatives in US

Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL) has undertaken a series of market outreach and industry engagement initiatives in the United States as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global growth strategy and expand its presence within the international AdTech and marketing technology ecosystem.

Kunal Kothari, Founder, Chairman and COO of MATL, undertook a series of meetings and interactions across leading artificial intelligence (AI), technology and business ecosystems in the United States, including San Francisco and New York. These interactions formed part of the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its understanding of the market landscape, engage with industry stakeholders and support its long-term growth objectives in international markets.