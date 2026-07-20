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Mobavenue board approves launch of Mobavenue Neural Engine and new brand identity

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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The board of Mobavenue AI Tech at its meeting held on 20 July 2026 has approved the launch of the company's proprietary AI powered platform, Mobavenue Neural Engine, an AI intelligence layer integrated with the company's proprietary advertising technology platform.

The board also approved the adoption and phased implementation of the company's new corporate logo and corporate tagline as part of its brand transformation initiative.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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