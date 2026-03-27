MOBAVENUE enhances advertising outcomes with AI-Led Two-Tower Modelling

Mobavenue Media (MMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has further strengthened its advanced two-tower neural network modelling framework. This forms part of its ongoing transition towards AI-native platforms aimed at enhancing advertising outcomes for its customers.

The two-tower modelling approach leverages deep neural network architectures to model and match high intent users with relevant customer offerings independently. The first tower focuses on identifying and predicting high-conversion propensity users based on behavioural, contextual, and real-time engagement signals. The second tower dynamically optimises bidding and budget allocation strategies, enabling intelligent capital deployment aligned with defined performance objectives.

The framework continuously ingests and learns from the latest campaign and user interaction data as part of an ongoing data science lifecycle, ensuring model recalibration and performance optimisation in near real-time. This adaptive learning capability enables improved targeting precision, reduced inefficiencies, and enhanced campaign scalability.