Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobavenue Media bags two awards at DIGIXX Awards 2026

Mobavenue Media (MMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL), has been recognized for its AI-Powered Consumer Growth Platform of the Year and Technology-led Marketing Campaign at the DIGIXX Awards 2026 by Adgully.

MMPL received awards in the following categories:

AI-Powered Consumer Growth Platform of the Year Gold (Mobavenue) Technology-led Marketing Campaign Silver (SurgeX by Mobavenue)

These recognitions underscore the Company's continued emphasis on strengthening its programmatic capabilities and utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver data-driven, outcome-oriented marketing solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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