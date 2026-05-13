Mobavenue Media (MMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has expanded the international presence of its AI-powered marketing and advertising technology platforms through the launch of PrsmX in the Philippines market.

The launch brought together more than 80 senior marketers, brand leaders, media agencies, and growth focused businesses from the region for industry discussions around AI-powered brand awareness, omnichannel consumer engagement, and the evolving digital media ecosystem across Mobile, Connected TV (CTV), Short Dramas, OTT, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) environments. The sessions focused on how brands are adapting to increasingly fragmented consumer journeys and leveraging integrated programmatic technologies to improve audience reach, engagement, relevance, and measurable campaign outcomes.