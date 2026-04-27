One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik) announced that the Group's application for a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), marking a significant milestone in the Group's journey to deepen its financial services offerings.

The NBFC license will enable the launch of a new lending division - MobiKwik Financial Services (MFSPL, a wholly owned subsidiary), which will help expand its regulated lending capabilities, design innovative credit products, and serve a broader base of consumers and merchants with greater efficiency and control. This development aligns with the Group's long-term vision of building a full-stack fintech platform that delivers accessible, responsible, and tech-led financial products.