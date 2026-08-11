Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 91.27 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies rose 29.70% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 91.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.2778.30 17 OPM %4.203.87 -PBDT3.842.93 31 PBT3.052.09 46 NP2.141.65 30
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