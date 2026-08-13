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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Modern Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net Loss of Modern Denim reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.325.46 -39 OPM %-43.98-29.12 -PBDT-1.46-1.59 8 PBT-1.59-1.80 12 NP-1.59-1.80 12

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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