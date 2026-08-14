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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 62.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 62.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Modern Engineering and Projects declined 62.43% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.8230.94 -59 OPM %16.618.89 -PBDT1.362.79 -51 PBT1.022.24 -54 NP0.681.81 -62

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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