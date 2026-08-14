Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 62.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 12.82 croreNet profit of Modern Engineering and Projects declined 62.43% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.8230.94 -59 OPM %16.618.89 -PBDT1.362.79 -51 PBT1.022.24 -54 NP0.681.81 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content