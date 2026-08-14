Modern Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 62.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.56% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Modern Engineering and Projects declined 62.43% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.56% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.8230.9416.618.891.362.791.022.240.681.81

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