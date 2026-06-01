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Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 174.34% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.79% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.03% to Rs 719.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales202.51159.96 27 719.84503.27 43 OPM %15.5411.16 -13.157.72 - PBDT35.6414.66 143 110.6846.62 137 PBT33.0112.36 167 100.8437.89 166 NP23.848.69 174 79.7838.58 107

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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