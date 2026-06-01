Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 174.34% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.79% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.03% to Rs 719.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.