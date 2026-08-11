Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 94.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.19% to Rs 188.30 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 94.48% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.19% to Rs 188.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.188.30141.3816.899.1239.8716.8037.4614.4229.6015.22

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