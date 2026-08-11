Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 94.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.19% to Rs 188.30 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 94.48% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.19% to Rs 188.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.30141.38 33 OPM %16.899.12 -PBDT39.8716.80 137 PBT37.4614.42 160 NP29.6015.22 94
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