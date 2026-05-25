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Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 18.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 104.24% to Rs 53.45 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables declined 18.76% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.24% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.01% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.42% to Rs 150.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.4526.17 104 150.8752.31 188 OPM %22.548.33 -18.011.59 - PBDT12.0013.02 -8 26.6812.78 109 PBT11.6912.83 -9 25.7912.03 114 NP8.7910.82 -19 19.3410.02 93

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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