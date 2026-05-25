Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 18.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.24% to Rs 53.45 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables declined 18.76% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.24% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.01% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.42% to Rs 150.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.