Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 94.92% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables declined 58.89% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.92% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.35% to Rs 14.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.12% to Rs 67.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.1222.04 -95 67.6652.40 29 OPM %-125.0016.38 -23.3821.13 - PBDT1.683.75 -55 19.5013.07 49 PBT1.503.62 -59 18.7612.28 53 NP1.112.70 -59 14.039.27 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 79.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Siemens hit life high as Q2 PAT soars 74% YoY; board OKs demerger of Energy biz

Capital Goods shares gain

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Golkunda Diamonds &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 86.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AAVAS Financiers announces change in nominee director

Reliance Industries signs technology licensing agreement with Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story