Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.92% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables declined 58.89% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.92% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.35% to Rs 14.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.12% to Rs 67.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

