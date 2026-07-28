Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.870.99 -12 OPM %10.3421.21 -PBDT0.080.21 -62 PBT0.070.20 -65 NP0.060.15 -60
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