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Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.870.99 -12 OPM %10.3421.21 -PBDT0.080.21 -62 PBT0.070.20 -65 NP0.060.15 -60

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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