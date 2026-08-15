Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 57200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 57200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 89.43 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 57200.00% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 89.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.4369.86 28 OPM %9.580.11 -PBDT9.201.38 567 PBT7.870.29 2614 NP5.730.01 57200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NIS Management consolidated net profit rises 35.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Max Estates consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit declines 5.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Next Story