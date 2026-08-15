Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 57200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 89.43 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 57200.00% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 89.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.4369.86 28 OPM %9.580.11 -PBDT9.201.38 567 PBT7.870.29 2614 NP5.730.01 57200
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