Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 141.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 243.08 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 141.05% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 243.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.04% to Rs 50.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 719.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.