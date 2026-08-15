Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 19.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 155.61 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals rose 19.16% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 155.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.61155.03 0 OPM %14.2511.38 -PBDT18.8515.43 22 PBT15.9513.44 19 NP12.5010.49 19
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