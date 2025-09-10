Modi reaffirms India-US partnership, expresses confidence on trade talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India's deep ties with the United States, describing the two countries as "close friends and natural partners."

In a social media post, Modi said he was confident that ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington would unlock the "limitless potential" of the India-US partnership. He added that teams from both sides are working to conclude the discussions swiftly and that he looks forward to speaking with US President Donald Trump soon.

The Prime Minister also expressed optimism about collaborating with Trump to secure a "brighter, more prosperous future" for the people of both nations.