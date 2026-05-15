Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 192.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 158.22% to Rs 51.49 crore

Net profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 192.05% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 158.22% to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.27% to Rs 29.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.96% to Rs 189.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.