Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 58.26 croreNet profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 26.36% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales58.2645.54 28 OPM %19.1622.11 -PBDT11.6310.19 14 PBT11.5210.19 13 NP8.586.79 26
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