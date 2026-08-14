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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modison consolidated net profit rises 603.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 603.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Sales rise 101.63% to Rs 270.47 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 603.53% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.63% to Rs 270.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales270.47134.14 102 OPM %18.526.38 -PBDT48.429.82 393 PBT46.117.54 512 NP33.844.81 604

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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