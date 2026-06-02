Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 51.63 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 8.19% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.42% to Rs 14.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 165.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.